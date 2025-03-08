Manhattan closes out MAAC regular season with 78-66 victory over Siena

NEW YORK (AP) — Wesley Robinson had 15 points to help Manhattan beat Siena 78-66 on Saturday in a Metro…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wesley Robinson had 15 points to help Manhattan beat Siena 78-66 on Saturday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season finale.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Jaspers (17-12, 12-8). Shaquil Bender scored 15 and Will Sydnor pitched in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Saints (14-17, 9-11) were led by Gavin Doty, who finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Justice Shoats totaled 15 points, eight assists and three blocks. Major Freeman scored 13.

Manhattan began the day in a three-way tie for fourth place. Siena was tied with Rider for eighth place. The top 10 teams advance to the conference tournament beginning Tuesday in Atlantic City, N.J.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

