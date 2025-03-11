Maine wins 57-42 over Vermont in America East Conference Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 13 points in Maine’s 57-42 win against Vermont on Tuesday in a semifinal…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 13 points in Maine’s 57-42 win against Vermont on Tuesday in a semifinal game of the America East Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Black Bears (20-13) advance to the championship to face .top-seeded Bryant on Saturday. Bryant beat Albany in the other semifinal on Tuesday night. Maine now has won three straight after losing four of five.

Tynes also contributed 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez scored 12 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the line.

No. 2-seed Vermont (20-11, 1-1) was led by Ileri Ayo-Faleye, who posted 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Sam Alamutu added eight points and 21 rebounds for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo had seven points and six rebounds. The loss snapped the Catamounts’ eight-game winning streak.

Maine took the lead with 19:07 left in the first half and did not give it up.

