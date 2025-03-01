Maine visits Bryant, aims to break road slide

Maine Black Bears (14-14, 9-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-13, 8-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (14-14, 9-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (15-13, 8-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine hits the road against Bryant looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Bryant is the America East leader with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 8.6.

The Black Bears have gone 9-6 against America East opponents. Maine has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bryant averages 57.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 58.8 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 33.4% and averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olivia Rockwood is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 6.4 points. Caroline Dotsey is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 58.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 54.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.