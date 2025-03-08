Maine knocks off UMass-Lowell in America East Conference Tournament 72-64

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 20 points in Maine’s 72-64 win over UMass-Lowell in the quarterfinals of the…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes had 20 points in Maine’s 72-64 win over UMass-Lowell in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tournament on Saturday

Third-seeded Maine advances to play No. 2-seed Vermont in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday.

Tynes added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Black Bears (19-13). Jaden Clayton scored 16 points while going 7 of 14 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added three steals. AJ Lopez shot 6 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The sixth-seeded River Hawks (17-15) were led in scoring by Max Brooks, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Quinton Mincey added 23 points and six rebounds for UMass-Lowell. Martin Somerville also had six points.

Maine took the lead with 7:58 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Quion Burns led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-29 at the break. Maine used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 66-53 with 4:39 left in the half before finishing off the win.

