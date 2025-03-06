Maine Black Bears take on the NJIT Highlanders in America East Tournament

NJIT Highlanders (11-18, 8-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-15, 9-7 America East) Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (11-18, 8-8 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-15, 9-7 America East)

Orono, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine squares off against NJIT in the America East Tournament.

The Black Bears are 9-7 against America East opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 58.7 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Highlanders are 8-8 in America East play. NJIT is fifth in the America East with 12.1 assists per game led by Alejandra Zuniga averaging 3.4.

Maine is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.3% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Maine gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Gallego is averaging 7.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Black Bears. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the last 10 games.

Zuniga is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Highlanders. Enya Maguire is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 54.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

