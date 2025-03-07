Maine Black Bears play the UMass-Lowell River Hawks in America East Tournament

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-14, 6-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (18-13, 10-6 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (17-14, 6-10 America East) at Maine Black Bears (18-13, 10-6 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine and UMass-Lowell meet in the America East Tournament.

The Black Bears have gone 10-6 against America East opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Maine is second in the America East in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The River Hawks’ record in America East play is 6-10. UMass-Lowell is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

Maine’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell scores 13.5 more points per game (80.0) than Maine gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is shooting 47.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Black Bears. Quion Burns is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Quinton Mincey is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

