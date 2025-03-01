Maine and Bryant face off in conference showdown

Bryant Bulldogs (18-11, 12-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-12, 9-5 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (18-11, 12-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (17-12, 9-5 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on Bryant in a matchup of America East teams.

The Black Bears are 8-2 on their home court. Maine averages 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 12-2 against America East opponents. Bryant is the top team in the America East with 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Earl Timberlake averaging 13.0.

Maine scores 71.7 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 74.9 Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christopher Mantis is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.7 points. Quion Burns is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Timberlake is averaging 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

