Madsen leads Utah against No. 23 BYU after 23-point game

Utah Utes (16-14, 8-11 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (22-8, 13-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (16-14, 8-11 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (22-8, 13-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays No. 23 BYU after Gabe Madsen scored 23 points in Utah’s 71-69 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cougars have gone 14-2 in home games. BYU is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes have gone 8-11 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 7.8.

BYU averages 81.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 71.3 Utah gives up. Utah averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Egor Demin is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madsen is averaging 15.5 points for the Utes. Ausar is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.