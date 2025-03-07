Lundblade’s 14 lead Belmont over Illinois State in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 76-63

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 14 points in Belmont’s 76-63 win against Illinois State on Friday in the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Lundblade had 14 points in Belmont’s 76-63 win against Illinois State on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Lundblade shot 3 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (22-10). Carter Whitt added 12 points while going 6 of 18 from the field while he also had seven rebounds and 11 assists. Jonathan Pierre had 11 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Dalton Banks led the way for the Redbirds (19-14) with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks. Johnny Kinziger added 12 points.

Belmont took the lead with 17:55 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Whitt led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-18 at the break. Lundblade scored a team-high 10 points after intermission.

