Lundblade leads Belmont against Murray State after 22-point game

Murray State Racers (15-15, 9-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (20-10, 12-7 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Murray State Racers (15-15, 9-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (20-10, 12-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Murray State after Tyler Lundblade scored 22 points in Belmont’s 74-65 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Bruins are 10-5 in home games. Belmont is fifth in college basketball averaging 10.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.1% from deep. Lundblade leads the team averaging 3.2 makes while shooting 48.5% from 3-point range.

The Racers are 9-10 against conference opponents. Murray State averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Belmont averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 5.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 72.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 78.3 Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lundblade is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.3 points. Jonathan Pierre is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Racers. Terence Harcum is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

