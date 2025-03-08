Lual’s 15 help Alcorn State beat UAPB 65-63

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt converted a pair of free throws with three seconds left to lift Alcorn…

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt converted a pair of free throws with three seconds left to lift Alcorn State to a 65-63 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a regular season finale on Saturday.

The Braves (11-20, 11-7) finish the season in sixth place and will have a first-round bye to the Southwestern Conference tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Atlanta. The Golden Lions finished 11th and finished one game shy of reaching the conference tournament.

Julian Lual scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Braves. Gaines-Wyatt scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Omari Hamilton shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Doctor Bradley led the way for the Golden Lions (6-25, 3-15) with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. UAPB also got 16 points from Raphael Dumont. Caleb Jones had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.