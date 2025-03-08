LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey allowed assistant Bob Starkey to coach Friday night’s Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey allowed assistant Bob Starkey to coach Friday night’s Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Florida while she continued to grieve an unexpected death in her family earlier this week.

Starkey had prepared the team all week in practice and Mulkey thought it was best for him to coach the game. The ninth-ranked Tigers won 101-87.

Mulkey was away from the team this week before arriving in Greenville on Friday. She sat in the middle of the bench and communicated with Starkey during the game.

“I was where I was supposed to be,” Mulkey said of her time away, adding that her week was “awful.”

“My mind still isn’t good,” Mulkey said. “I don’t feel good first of all, but we all deal with death. I dealt with a stillborn grandchild, but I was prepared for that. We are prepared for our parents and prepared for our grandparents. It’s the unexpected deaths that throw you for a loop.”

Mulkey praised Starkey, saying he belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his accomplishments.

When asked if being around her players helped with her healing process, Mulkey said, “No.”

“I love this game great of basketball but it’s not more important than the time it takes to heal from an unexpected death,” Mulkey said. “What I didn’t want is to be a distraction and I don’t think I was. I was the biggest cheerleader and I was able to sit in the middle of the bench and was able to communicate with players. I wasn’t coming in and taking over. I told Bob before the game, ‘You are coaching tonight.’ He had all week to prepare our team. … Only time heals your heart.”

Starkey said Mulkey was still involved in game-planning, even though she was not at practice.

“This was a coach Mulkey win,” Starkey said. “I just got to stand up a little more.”

LSU did not say whether Mulkey or Starkey will coach the Tigers in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 1 Texas.

