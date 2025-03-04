LSU faces No. 19 Kentucky after Carter’s 23-point game

LSU Tigers (14-15, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 8-8 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (14-15, 3-13 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (19-10, 8-8 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -12.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces No. 19 Kentucky after Camryn Carter scored 23 points in LSU’s 81-69 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 14-3 in home games. Kentucky averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Lamont Butler with 4.5.

The Tigers are 3-13 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Kentucky makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). LSU averages 75.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 77.2 Kentucky gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Koby Brea is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers. Mike Williams III is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

