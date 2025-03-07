Loyola Marymount Lions and San Diego Toreros square off in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (6-26, 3-16 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (16-14, 8-10 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

San Diego Toreros (6-26, 3-16 WCC) vs. Loyola Marymount Lions (16-14, 8-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount and San Diego meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Lions’ record in WCC games is 8-10, and their record is 8-4 in non-conference games. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Toreros are 3-16 in WCC play. San Diego is 4-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.6 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tony Duckett is averaging 10.2 points for the Toreros. Kody Clouet is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 75.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

