Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Jones’ 27-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-14, 10-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-15, 6-13 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-14, 10-9 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (12-15, 6-13 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Loyola Marymount after Maia Jones scored 27 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 69-66 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Lions are 6-7 on their home court. Loyola Marymount allows 64.5 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Gaels are 10-9 in conference matchups.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 62.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 64.5 Loyola Marymount gives up.

The Lions and Gaels meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandi Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Naudia Evans is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, six assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Kennedy Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Gaels. Jones is averaging 13.3 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 59.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Gaels: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.