Loyola Chicago wins 72-62 over Kent State in NIT quarterfinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Rubin had 18 points in Loyola Chicago’s 72-62 win against Kent State on Wednesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

Loyola Chicago will play Chattanooga in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Rubin added nine rebounds for the Ramblers (25-11). Jayden Dawson scored 13 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 11 from 3-point range). Sheldon Edwards shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Sullinger finished with 12 points for the Golden Flashes (24-12). Jamal Sumlin added 11 points for Kent State. Delrecco Gillespie had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 1:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Rubin led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-33 at the break. Loyola Chicago used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 46-35 lead.

