Loyola Chicago defeats Davidson 82-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards’ 22 points helped Loyola Chicago defeat Davidson 82-72 on Wednesday.

Edwards had 10 rebounds for the Ramblers (20-10, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kymany Houinsou added 19 points while shooting 7 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Jayden Dawson finished with 17 points.

Reed Bailey led the way for the Wildcats (16-14, 6-11) with 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Bobby Durkin added 13 points and four assists for Davidson. Roberts Blums had 12 points.

Loyola Chicago raced out to a 21-6 lead in the first half thanks to a 15-1 scoring run. Edwards scored 12 points in the first half, which finished 37-37. Houinsou’s free throw with 18:59 left in the second half gave Loyola Chicago the lead for good at 40-39.

Both teams next play Saturday to finish the regular season. Loyola Chicago visits UMass and Davidson plays Saint Bonaventure at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

