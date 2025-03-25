Loyola Chicago and Kent State play in NIT matchup

Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11, 12-8 MAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11, 13-7 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kent State Golden Flashes (24-11, 12-8 MAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (24-11, 13-7 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Kent State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 play is 13-7, and their record is 11-4 in non-conference games. Loyola Chicago is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are 12-8 in MAC play. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 4.0.

Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kent State allows. Kent State averages 5.0 more points per game (73.9) than Loyola Chicago allows (68.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Dawson is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.8 points for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Sullinger is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

