Lowe leads Pittsburgh against No. 19 Louisville after 25-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces No. 19 Louisville after Jaland Lowe scored 25 points in Pittsburgh’s 73-67 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals are 11-3 on their home court. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Chucky Hepburn averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 7-10 in ACC play. Pittsburgh scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Louisville averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.1 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Terrence Edwards is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Zach Austin is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points and 1.7 blocks. Ishmael Leggett is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.