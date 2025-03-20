Love and March Madness: Amarr Knox and fiancee DaKiyah Sanders shine at historically Black schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — March Madness ended on the first weekend for Amarr Knox, but the Alabama State guard will…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — March Madness ended on the first weekend for Amarr Knox, but the Alabama State guard will always remember — and be remembered for — his last-second layup that gave the Hornets their first NCAA Tournament victory.

And at least for one more day, he can enjoy March Madness vicariously through fiancee DaKiyah Sanders. Oh, her? She helped another historically Black university, Southern, reach its own March milestone in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Sanders had four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block as Southern beat UC San Diego 68-56 in the First Four on Wednesday night for its first March Madness win in seven appearances. Next up for Sanders and Southern is a matchup with No. 1 overall seed UCLA on Friday night.

“It was crazy watching in the hotel the very next day,” Knox said of his fiancee, who played at Alabama State before transferring. “I’m happy for her, and I will be watching her against UCLA.”

Knox’s March dance ended Thursday. His buzzer-beater on Tuesday night helped Alabama State edge Saint Francis 70-68 in the First Four. The 16th-seeded Hornets fell 83-63 to No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in the South Region, with Knox scoring a team-high 18 points.

While Alabama State’s run is over, Knox took heart in helping the school get there. His phone is still blowing up with congratulatory messages and texts.

“I couldn’t have done it without these guys,” he said afterward. “I’m proud of them, proud of us. It’s just a great feeling.”

