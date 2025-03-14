Louisville takes on Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (27-5, 19-2 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 19-2 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (27-5, 19-2 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 19-2 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Louisville plays in the ACC Tournament against No. 10 Clemson.

The Cardinals have gone 19-2 against ACC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisville is fourth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.2.

The Tigers are 19-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is fifth in the ACC scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Louisville averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisville won 74-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Hadley led Louisville with 32 points, and Chase Hunter led Clemson with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyne Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.4 points. Terrence Edwards is averaging 20.9 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Hunter is averaging 16.2 points for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 80.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

