Louisville meets Clemson in ACC Tournament

Clemson Tigers (14-16, 7-12 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (20-9, 13-5 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and Clemson play in the ACC Tournament.

The Cardinals have gone 13-5 against ACC opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 3.4.

The Tigers are 7-12 in ACC play. Clemson has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville averages 73.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.8 Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 65.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 67.5 Louisville gives up to opponents.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Curry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 13.6 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

