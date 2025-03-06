Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State after Bates’ 20-point performance

New Mexico State Aggies (16-13, 9-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (16-13, 9-7 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (19-10, 8-8 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State after AJ Bates scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 90-66 win against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Kaden Cooper leads the Bulldogs with 7.3 boards.

The Aggies have gone 9-7 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana Tech makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). New Mexico State averages 69.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 68.5 Louisiana Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaree Abram averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Daniel Batcho is shooting 58.6% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Filipovity is averaging 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Zawdie Jackson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.