Louisiana plays in Sun Belt Tournament against the UL Monroe

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-20, 8-10 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-24, 3-15 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-20, 8-10 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against UL Monroe.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 8-10 against Sun Belt teams, with a 3-10 record in non-conference play. Louisiana has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Warhawks are 3-15 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisiana averages 65.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 75.6 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Louisiana has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.5 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Bolden is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.