Longwood promotes Thomas to head coach with Aldrich departing for Virginia’s staff under Odom

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Longwood is promoting assistant coach Ronnie Thomas to head coach as Griff Aldrich leaves to take a position on new Virginia coach Ryan Odom’s staff.

Longwood announced the move Sunday, a day after Virginia formally announced the hiring of Odom away from VCU.

Thomas has been a member of Longwood’s staff since 2020, helping the program earn two NCAA Tournament bids under Aldrich.

Aldrich had spent seven years at Longwood.

