Longwood Lancers take on the Radford Highlanders in Big South Tournament

Radford Highlanders (14-16, 11-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (21-10, 12-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Radford Highlanders (14-16, 11-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (21-10, 12-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood squares off against Radford in the Big South Tournament.

The Lancers are 12-5 against Big South opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Longwood has an 8-6 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South action is 11-6. Radford averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Longwood’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Longwood gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Cate Carlson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.