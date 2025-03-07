Longwood Lancers play the Radford Highlanders in Big South Tournament

Radford Highlanders (14-16, 11-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (21-10, 12-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Radford Highlanders (14-16, 11-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (21-10, 12-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood and Radford meet in the Big South Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 12-5 against Big South opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Longwood is the Big South leader with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 3.3.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South games is 11-6. Radford is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

Longwood’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is shooting 48.5% and averaging 10.8 points for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12.2 points. Cate Carlson is shooting 37.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

