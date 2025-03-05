Longwood faces South Carolina Upstate in Big South Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-20, 6-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-10, 11-5 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 6…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-20, 6-10 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (20-10, 11-5 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood plays in the Big South Tournament against South Carolina Upstate.

The Lancers are 11-5 against Big South opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Longwood is the Big South leader with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 3.1.

The Spartans’ record in Big South play is 6-10. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Longwood makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). South Carolina Upstate averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Longwood gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.5 points and 2.3 steals. Malea Brown is averaging 10.2 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Cassie Gallagher is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 61.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.