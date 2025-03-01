Longwood beats South Carolina Upstate 83-66

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kyrell Luc’s 15 points helped Longwood defeat South Carolina Upstate 83-66 on Saturday. Luc added four…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kyrell Luc’s 15 points helped Longwood defeat South Carolina Upstate 83-66 on Saturday.

Luc added four steals for the Lancers (18-13, 7-9 Big South Conference). Michael Christmas scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Trey Hicks and Colby Garland both added 12 points.

Mister Dean finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Spartans (6-25, 2-14). Brit Harris added 15 points and two blocks for South Carolina Upstate. Daniel Helterhoff also put up 11 points.

South Carolina Upstate will open the conference tournament on Wednesday in Johnsonville, Tennessee. Longwood plays on Friday.

