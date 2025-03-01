LIU visits Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island Sharks (15-15, 11-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-18, 8-7 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (15-15, 11-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-18, 8-7 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson faces LIU after Terrence Brown scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 82-69 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights are 8-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC with 74.4 points and is shooting 43.6%.

The Sharks are 11-4 in NEC play. LIU ranks second in the NEC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Shadrak Lasu averaging 7.0.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 74.4 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.8 LIU gives up. LIU averages 67.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 73.6 Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Jones is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10 points. Brown is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

