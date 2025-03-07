LIU plays Saint Francis (PA) in NEC Tournament

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (14-17, 9-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-15, 13-4 NEC) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (14-17, 9-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-15, 13-4 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU and Saint Francis (PA) meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks have gone 13-4 against NEC opponents, with a 4-11 record in non-conference play. LIU is third in the NEC in team defense, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Red Flash are 9-8 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks second in the NEC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 4.3.

LIU scores 67.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shadrak Lasu is averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Riley Parker is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Flash. Daemar Kelly is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

