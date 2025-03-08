LIU plays in NEC Tournament against the Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (14-17, 9-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-15, 13-4 NEC) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (14-17, 9-8 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (17-15, 13-4 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces Saint Francis (PA) in the NEC Tournament.

The Sharks are 13-4 against NEC opponents and 4-11 in non-conference play. LIU averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Red Flash are 9-8 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 6.8.

LIU scores 67.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 72.6 Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shadrak Lasu is averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pinedo is averaging 10.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Red Flash. Riley Parker is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Red Flash: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

