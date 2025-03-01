Little Rock visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 30-point game

Little Rock Trojans (18-12, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-11, 12-7 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Little Rock Trojans (18-12, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-11, 12-7 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Little Rock after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 30 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 83-68 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 11-3 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Ring Malith paces the Cougars with 7.3 boards.

The Trojans are 12-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Ante Beljan averaging 6.4.

SIU-Edwardsville makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Little Rock averages 69.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 66.7 SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is scoring 19.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Malith is averaging 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Johnathan Lawson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Trojans. Tuongthach Gatkek is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.