Lipscomb plays in ASUN Tournament against the Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (9-23, 5-14 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (22-9, 14-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -19.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Central Arkansas meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons are 14-4 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Lipscomb averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Bears are 5-14 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb averages 79.2 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 77.9 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 41.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Ognacevic is averaging 20.3 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Fox is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 6.4 points. Nehemiah Turner is averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

