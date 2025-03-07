Lipscomb defeats Queens University 81-75 in OT in Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Anderson scored seven of his 25 points in overtime and Lipscomb defeated Queens University 81-75…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Anderson scored seven of his 25 points in overtime and Lipscomb defeated Queens University 81-75 on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Top-seeded Lipscomb will play No. 2 seed North Alabama on Sunday for the conference tournament title. The two teams were co-champions during the regular season.

Anderson added five steals for the Bisons (24-9). Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Charlie Williams shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Royals (19-14) were led in scoring by Jaxon Pollard, who finished with 17 points. Leo Colimerio added 13 points and seven rebounds. Yoav Berman also had 13 points.

Ognacevic led Lipscomb with 11 second-half points and also hit the game-tying layup with 25 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Anderson shot 1 of 1 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line on the way to his seven points in the overtime.

