Lipscomb Bisons take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (19-13, 12-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (23-9, 15-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Queens Royals (19-13, 12-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (23-9, 15-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bisons -10.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Queens in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons are 15-4 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 6.2.

The Royals’ record in ASUN play is 12-7. Queens is 9-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lipscomb averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Queens allows. Queens scores 9.4 more points per game (76.6) than Lipscomb allows to opponents (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is averaging 20.3 points and eight rebounds for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leo Colimerio is shooting 52.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.