Lipscomb Bisons play the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (19-13, 12-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (23-9, 15-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Queens Royals (19-13, 12-7 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (23-9, 15-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Queens square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Bisons are 15-4 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic leads the Bisons with 8.0 boards.

The Royals are 12-7 against ASUN teams. Queens is fifth in the ASUN allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Lipscomb scores 79.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 73.9 Queens allows. Queens scores 9.4 more points per game (76.6) than Lipscomb gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Powell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is shooting 63.6% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

Malcolm Wilson is averaging five points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Royals. Chris Ashby is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.