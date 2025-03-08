Lipscomb Bisons and North Alabama Lions play for ASUN Championship

North Alabama Lions (24-9, 16-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (24-9, 16-4 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (24-9, 16-4 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (24-9, 16-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and North Alabama meet in the ASUN Championship.

The Bisons are 16-4 against ASUN opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Lipscomb ranks fifth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic leads the Bisons with 8.1 boards.

The Lions are 16-4 in ASUN play. North Alabama scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Lipscomb averages 79.4 points, 9.0 more per game than the 70.4 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Lipscomb gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 58.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bisons. Joe Anderson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

