Lindenwood Lions face the Morehead State Eagles in OVC Tournament

Morehead State Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC) vs. Lindenwood Lions (15-16, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood plays in the OVC Tournament against Morehead State.

The Lions are 10-10 against OVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Lindenwood ranks fourth in the OVC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Jadis Jones leads the Lions with 5.9 boards.

The Eagles are 10-10 in OVC play. Morehead State is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Lindenwood’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Lindenwood gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jerone Morton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Tyler Brelsford is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 60.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

