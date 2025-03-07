Liberty visits Western Kentucky after Peter’s 33-point showing

Liberty Flames (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-13, 8-9 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Flames (24-6, 12-5 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (17-13, 8-9 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits Western Kentucky after Taelon Peter scored 33 points in Liberty’s 86-81 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Hilltoppers have gone 13-4 at home. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Flames have gone 12-5 against CUSA opponents. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Western Kentucky averages 75.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 62.4 Liberty allows. Liberty has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

Peter is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

