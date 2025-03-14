Liberty meets Louisiana Tech in CUSA Tournament

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-14, 9-10 CUSA) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (24-6, 17-2 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (16-14, 9-10 CUSA) vs. Liberty Lady Flames (24-6, 17-2 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Louisiana Tech play in the CUSA Tournament.

The Flames are 17-2 against CUSA opponents and 7-4 in non-conference play. Liberty is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lady Techsters are 9-10 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in the CUSA shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Liberty averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lady Techsters won 67-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Paris Bradley led the Lady Techsters with 19 points, and Asia Boone led the Flames with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10.6 points. Bella Smuda is averaging 11.8 points, six rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Bradley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.