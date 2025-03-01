Liberty hosts Wooley and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (16-13, 8-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-5, 11-4 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (16-13, 8-8 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (23-5, 11-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces Liberty after Adrian Wooley scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 76-61 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 12-2 at home. Liberty has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 8-8 in conference games. Kennesaw State leads the CUSA with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.4.

Liberty averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wooley is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.