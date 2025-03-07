Liberty hosts Salary and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-7, 13-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (22-6, 15-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-7, 13-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (22-6, 15-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Liberty after Destiny Salary scored 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 83-48 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 12-1 in home games. Liberty scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 13-4 in conference matchups. Western Kentucky is the best team in the CUSA scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

Liberty averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 37.0% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 10.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Alexis Mead is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hilltoppers. Josie Gilvin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

