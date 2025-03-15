Lendeborg’s double-double helps UAB advance to AAC title game with 66-56 win over North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 seed UAB…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 3 seed UAB to a 66-56 victory over No. 2 seed North Texas on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

UAB (22-11) will face No. 16 and top-seeded Memphis (28-5) in the title game on Sunday.

Ja’Borri McGhee added 16 points and six rebounds for the Blazers.

Brenen Lorient finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Mean Green (24-8). North Texas also got 12 points from Atin Wright. Jasper Floyd also had nine points. The loss snapped the Mean Green’s seven-game winning streak.

The score was 30-20 at halftime, with McGhee racking up 10 points. Lendeborg scored 17 points in the second half to help lead UAB pull away.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.