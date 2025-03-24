Lendeborg’s 22 lead UAB over Santa Clara in NIT 88-84

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 22 points in UAB’s 88-84 victory over Santa Clara on Sunday in…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 22 points in UAB’s 88-84 victory over Santa Clara on Sunday in the second round of the NIT.

The Blazers play UC Irvine in the quarterfinals.

Lendeborg also contributed 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Blazers (24-12). Christian Coleman scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Ja’Borri McGhee shot 3 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven assists.

Carlos Stewart finished with 19 points for the Broncos (21-13). Christoph Tilly added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Santa Clara. Tyeree Bryan also had 14 points and four assists.

Lendeborg scored 10 points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 44-37. Coleman scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UAB to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.