Lemon leads Cal Baptist against Utah Tech after 22-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-21, 1-12 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-16, 8-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Utah Tech after Khloe Lemon scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 81-68 win against the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lancers have gone 5-8 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Trailblazers are 1-12 in WAC play. Utah Tech is seventh in the WAC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Emily Isaacson averaging 5.7.

Cal Baptist averages 65.4 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 74.9 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (40.2%).

The Lancers and Trailblazers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Lemon is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Isaacson is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 11.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 58.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

