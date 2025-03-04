Lehigh visits Colgate after Bair’s 22-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-5, 15-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-5, 15-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (22-8, 12-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Lehigh after Anne Bair scored 22 points in Colgate’s 83-64 victory against the American Eagles.

The Raiders are 12-2 in home games. Colgate scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 15-2 against Patriot opponents. Lehigh leads the Patriot scoring 70.3 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Colgate makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Lehigh scores 12.7 more points per game (70.3) than Colgate allows (57.6).

The Raiders and Mountain Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Diehl is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

