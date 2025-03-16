Lehigh surges past Army in second half to win women’s Patriot League Tournament title, 74-62

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Maddie Albrecht had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Colleen McQuillen and Lily Fandre also scored…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Maddie Albrecht had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Colleen McQuillen and Lily Fandre also scored 13 points, leading well-balanced Lehigh to the Patriot League Tournament championship with a 74-62 victory over Army on Sunday.

The Mountain Hawks improved to 6-1 in Patriot League championship games and will be making their fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Lehigh outscored Army 44-30 in the second half after trailing by two points at halftime. The Mountain Hawks led by five heading to the fourth quarter and it was 54-49 with about eight minutes remaining. Five players scored for Lehigh in a 10-0 run that was capped by a 3-pointer from Fandre and the Mountain Hawks led 64-49 with 3:43 to go.

Ella Stemmer added 12 points and Remi Sisselman had 11 for No. 1-seed Lehigh (27-6).

Trinity Hardy scored 20 points, Camryn Tade 17 and Fiona Hastick 12 for No. 2-seed Army (24-7).

Lehigh scored the first 11 points of the second quarter to go ahead 25-14 but the lead was gone by halftime as Army scored the final eight points of the quarter to go ahead 32-30 at the break. Hastick and Tade buried 3-pointers and Hardy added a layup in Army’s closing run.

Tade opened the third quarter the same way she had closed the second period, nailing a 3-pointer to give the Black Knights a 35-30 lead. Army was held to two points over the next five minutes and Lehigh surged ahead 38-37 on a pair of free throws by Whitney Lind. A 3 by Stemmer gave Lehigh a 50-45 lead heading to the final period.

Lehigh is 43-36 all-time against the Black Knights, having won the last seven matchups, including three this season. ___

