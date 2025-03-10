Lehigh plays in Patriot Tournament against the Boston University

Boston University Terriers (13-18, 6-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-6, 15-3 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (13-18, 6-13 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (24-6, 15-3 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh and Boston University square off in the Patriot Tournament.

The Mountain Hawks’ record in Patriot games is 15-3, and their record is 9-3 in non-conference play. Lehigh is eighth in the Patriot with 6.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Albrecht averaging 1.1.

The Terriers’ record in Patriot games is 6-13. Boston University has a 5-14 record against opponents above .500.

Lehigh averages 69.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 63.6 Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alex Giannaros is scoring 13.3 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

