Lehigh beats Army 89-67

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Joshua Ingram scored 23 points as Lehigh beat Army 89-67 on Saturday.

Ingram also added 13 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (11-18, 6-12 Patriot League). Cam Gillus scored 14 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds. Nasir Whitlock shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jalen Rucker led the way for the Black Knights (16-14, 10-8) with 22 points and three steals. Ryan Curry added 16 points, five assists and three steals for Army. AJ Allenspach also recorded 15 points.

Lehigh took the lead with 6:51 left in the first half and did not give it up. Ingram led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Lehigh outscored Army by nine points over the final half, while Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The outcome helped Lehigh climb out of last place in the conference and cost Army a shot at sole-possession of third place. Lehigh will play on Tuesday in the conference tournament and Army has a first-round bye. Seeding was still to be determined by the outcome of Saturday’s remaining games.

